Hereford Police Station was temporarily closed after a member of the public handed in what appeared to be a hand grenade.
The station has since reopened (April 4), and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers attended the scene to remove the device safely.
Authorities expressed their gratitude to the public for their cooperation and patience during the incident. While the police station was closed, a cordon was established around the building, which was expected to remain in place for some time.
The public was reassured that no risk to the wider area or community was believed to have arisen from the incident. The swift response of the EOD and the police ensured that the situation was resolved without further complications, demonstrating their commitment to maintaining public safety.