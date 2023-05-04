A heist unfolded in Herefordshire when a Land Rover was stolen from a farm near Old Clehonger.
The theft occurred at 11.25 pm on Saturday, April 29.
The stolen vehicle was used just 30 minutes later to snatch a white bowser containing approximately 1,000 litres of diesel from a construction site in Kingstone.
Later that night, the Land Rover was later set ablaze and entirely destroyed several hours after the theft. The pilfered white bowser vanished to an unknown location during the intervening period.
Authorities are now appealing to the public for assistance in solving this intriguing crime. If you have any information or witnessed any of these incidents, please contact the police by calling 101 and quoting crime number 22/40718/23. Those wishing to remain anonymous can share information via Crimestoppers at 0800 555111.