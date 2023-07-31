The M48 motorway between Chepstow and Magor remains closed following an incident in the early hours of this morning (Monday, July 31).
Gwent Police are now appealing for motorists who were travelling in either direction of the motorway between 1am and 3.30am to get in touch – particularly those with dashcam footage.
Officers are also appealing to motorists who were using the Newhouse bridge at junction two of the motorway at Chepstow.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gwent Police on101 or semda direct message via social media, quoting log reference 2300253683.
A police spokesperson said: "Diversions are in place while officers continue to work at the scene and we’d like to thank the public for their patience."