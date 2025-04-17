A teenage pair who went missing from their home near Cardigan and were believed to have headed for the Forest of Dean have been found safe and well, police say.
An appeal was launched last week after Isabelle and Daniel, both 16-years-old, were reported missing from their homes near Cardigan.
The pair were spotted in the Forest as well as Llandudno and in Aberystwyth.
Giving an update Dyfed-Powys Police said: "In relation to our recent appeal for Isabelle and Daniel, who were reported missing from the Cardigan area.
"We can confirm they have been located safe and well."