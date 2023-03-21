The death is currently being treated as unexplained, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the individual’s demise.
The incident occurred in the Horsefair Lane area of Newent, Forest of Dean, on Sunday, March 19. Police received a call shortly after 10 pm reporting a fire, and emergency services swiftly responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they discovered the caravan ablaze and, sadly, confirmed the death of one person inside.
As formal identification is yet to take place, the identity of the deceased remains unknown. With the cause of the fire and the circumstances leading to the death still unclear, authorities are treating the incident as unexplained and have launched a thorough investigation.
Local residents and witnesses have been urged to come forward with any information that might help shed light on the tragic event.
Anyone with details regarding the incident who have not yet spoken to the police, are encouraged to provide information via Gloucestershie Police’s online form or by calling the police on 101 to share any relevant information.