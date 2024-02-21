A MAN and a woman accused of cruelty to a young boy and causing him grievous bodily harm in Coleford almost six years ago have denied all the charges against them and are to stand jury trial in January next year.
The 26-year-old Lydney woman and the man, aged 32, of Cinderford, appeared separately before Gloucester Crown Court to enter their pleas.
The woman pleaded not guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on the child between May 3 and May 30 2018.
She also denied causing or allowing the child to suffer serious physical harm and failing to take steps to prevent it.
She also pleaded not guilty to cruelty to a person under the age of 16 between the same dates.
The charge alleges that, having responsibility for the boy, she assaulted, ill-treated, or neglected him in a manner likely to cause him unnecessary suffering or injury to health.
She was bailed on condition she attends a case management hearing on July 12 and her trial starting on January 6 2025.
Her co-defendant had been due to appear with her in the dock and enter his pleas at the same time but he could not be located in the court building when the case was called and Judge Ian Lawrie KC said if he did not attend by lunchtime he would issue a warrant for his arrest.
Later in the morning, however, the judge was told that the man had actually been at court but had not realised his case had been called.
The man then appeared and pleaded not guilty to the same three charges.
He was also bailed pending the July case management hearing and the trial next year.