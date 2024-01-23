A MAN who assaulted three police officers in Lydney earlier this month has been sentenced at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court.
Ricky Hanson, aged 27 and of Danby Road in Yorkley near Lydney, was wanted on warrant for failing to appear to answer bail when officers located him in a restaurant in Lydney on Friday 5 January.
After being escorted outside, Hanson refused arrest and became violent, lashing out at the police officers in attendance.
He pushed one of the officers and went on to kick two more officers leaving them with bruising and swelling.
Hanson was arrested and charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He also damaged an officer’s watch during the incident which resulted in a further charge of criminal damage to property valued under £5000.
Hanson pleaded guilty to all charges at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Monday 8 January and was ordered to pay the officers compensation costs of £500, including £100 compensation for the damaged watch.
The magistrate also ordered him to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.
Following sentencing, PC Josh Govier from the Reactive Investigation Team said: "Police officers come to work in order to protect the public and do not expect to be assaulted during the line of duty.
"Assaults on officers are taken very seriously and we are pleased with the positive outcome of this sentencing.