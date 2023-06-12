Police would like to question a 65-year-old man from the Tintern area following what they have described as a "serious" domestic incident
Anthony Manson, known as Tony is the focus of a police search in the Forge Road area of Tintern at PontySaison.
Officers would like to speak to him in connection with the incident which occurred on Saturday, June 10.
The victim is safe and accessed support from specially trained officers.
Anthony is described as of slim build with a grey beard. He is believed to have a Cano Corso dog with him.
Chief Superintendent Ian Roberts said:
"Our officers have been in the Tintern area since the early hours of this morning, Monday 12 June, to search a buildings in a wooded area and carry out enquiries to find Anthony.
"Specially trained firearms officers attended as a precaution to ensure the safety of everyone.
"Officers will remain in the Tintern area as the investigation progresses so please do not be alarmed. If you have any concerns or information then please stop and talk with us."
If you believe you have seen Anthony, please do not approach him, call 999.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2300190480.