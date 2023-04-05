Police are appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old boy was bitten by a dog near The Oval in Hereford.
The attack occurred on Sunday, 2nd April at around 4:30pm, at the rear of The Oval on the junction of Spofford Street.
The teenager was approached by the dog, which was on a lead, and subsequently bitten on the face. The dog has been described as a large Bull-type breed with short black fur, and it was wearing a green harness at the time of the incident.
Police have released an image of a man who they believe may possess information that could help with their investigation. Authorities are urging anyone who might recognise the man in the image or have any information regarding the incident to contact the South Wye Safer Neighbourhood Team by emailing [email protected].