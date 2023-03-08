West Mercia Police are appealing for information on a man who they believe could help with their investigation into a house fire that occurred in Malvern.
The fire, which is being treated as arson, broke out on Worcester Road in the early hours of Tuesday, March 7, causing significant damage to the property.
Investigators are now urging anyone who recognises the man in the photograph or has information about the incident to come forward. A scene guard was in place the following day, which included the closure of one of the platforms at Malvern Link train station, disrupting train services.
Detective Constable Gareth Hicks is leading the investigation and can be contacted at [email protected] or on 07977957762, quoting the crime reference number 22/22232/23. Alternatively, individuals can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.