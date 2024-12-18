The Lower Wye Ramblers invite you to join them on Sunday, December 29 for an 8-mile moderate walk starting at 10am from the car park at the front of Caldicot Castle (Grid reference: ST 48634 88410; Nearest postcode: NP26 4HR; what3words: chain.calibrate.station).
The walk passes one of the oldest inhabited houses in Wales, the site of the original Caldicot Castle, before going under the motorway, past a quarry and into the woods. Then, the route descends, offering views over the Severn Estuary, to an old windmill, some ancient tree graffiti, and an old Totem pole before finally heading back to the start point, visiting the grave of HE Jones on the way.