Local people are invited to drop in and create a Poetry Salmon to celebrate and raise awareness of our rivers, or colour paper with natural pigments to create a paper boat to offer up to the river on September 21, the equinox, at the exhibition’s closing celebration. This will be a free event starting at 5pm when there will be a chance to join the procession to the riverside, led by the giant puppets. After poems and songs from the Bella Mamas choir, the paper boats will be offered to the river. Finally, the waters borrowed from the source of the rivers Severn and Wye at the start of the exhibition will be returned to the river by Lady Wye.