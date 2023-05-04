As the King’s Coronation fast approaches, the nation awaits a dazzling display of the Royal Family’s most extravagant jewellery. From the extraordinary Nizam of Hyderabad necklace to the ‘Granny’s Chips’ brooch, Glamira, a leading customised jewellery expert, has highlighted some of the most opulent pieces in the Royal collection.
The Coronation Necklace, dating back to 1858, was crafted by the then Crown Jeweller, Garrard, and presented to Queen Victoria. Featuring 25 graduated brilliant cut diamonds and the 22.48 carat Lahore Diamond pendant, this platinum, gold, and silver necklace has adorned several queens at their coronations. Speculation is rife that Camilla will wear the necklace at the upcoming Coronation ceremony.
Kate Middleton’s engagement ring, previously owned by the late Princess Diana, boasts a 12-carat oval Ceylon sapphire encircled by 14 solitaire diamonds. Set in 18-karat white gold, this dazzling piece, inspired by a sapphire and diamond brooch gifted to Queen Victoria by Prince Albert, is now a crown heirloom. With an estimated value of £400,000, it is the most expensive engagement ring within the British Royal Family.
The ‘Granny’s Chips’ brooch, considered the most valuable brooch globally, was passed down from Queen Mary to Queen Elizabeth II. With an estimated worth of over £50 million, it features two diamonds - the pear-cut Cullinan III weighing 94.4 carats and the cushion-shaped Cullinan IV at 63.6 carats.
The Swan Lake necklace, last worn by Princess Diana at a performance of Swan Lake at the Royal Albert Hall in London, comprises five South Sea pearls and 187 diamonds, with 164 of these weighing 42.35 carats. Valued at £10 million, this breathtaking piece has been auctioned several times over the years.
The Nizam of Hyderabad necklace, gifted to Queen Elizabeth II by the Nizam of Hyderabad as a wedding present, is worth an astounding £66 million. Featuring over 50 emerald and pear-shaped diamonds and detachable rose brooches, the necklace, crafted by Cartier, is the most valuable item of jewellery owned by any Royal Family.
The Greville Festoon necklace, valued at around £8 million, showcases five rows of diamonds and was bequeathed to Camilla by the Queen Mother. Made by Cartier, the necklace initially had two rows of diamonds in 1929 before being altered by its original owner, Mrs. Greville, in 1938. This spectacular piece is considered Camilla’s most valuable item of jewellery.
Queen Mary’s Bandeau Tiara, created in 1932, was designed to accommodate the centre brooch gifted to her in 1893. The detachable brooch consists of ten brilliant diamonds, while the tiara holds eleven sections of interlaced ovals and pavé diamonds. Loaned to the Duchess of Sussex for her wedding, it was not her first choice - she originally hoped to wear the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara but was denied by the Queen.
Finally, the nation will see King Charles adorned with the St. Edward’s Crown this weekend, a piece only ever worn during a Coronation to crown a new king or queen. With a gold frame set with 444 jewels, including sapphires, rubies, and topazes, this crown’s estimated worth is around £45 million.