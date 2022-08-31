A quacking day out at the races
Subscribe newsletter
The centrepiece of the Blakeney Duck Race attracted a record entry this year.
Some 700 ducks jostled for position in the Duck Grand National on Saturday (August 27).
As well as the ‘National’ there were 21 other races and a host of attractions on Blakeney playing field.
They included the infamous ducking stool and a display of vehicles by the Forest Vintage Vehicle and Machinery Club ahead of their annual show at Speech House.
The hot weather had lowered the course on the brook but there was still plenty of competition.
Glyn Bullock, who is one of the organisers said: “It’s been excellent. The weather has suited us but the course was a bit low.
“We’ve had 21 races and 700 in the Duck Grand National so everyone is happy.
“We bought another 100 ducks in case we had a good day – and we had a good day.”
After the races, there was more entertainment in the evening with music at the Brtitish Legion.
Money raised by the event goes to Blakeney Youth Club, the playing field and Blakeney FC.
The organisers also made a donation to the Ukrainian relief effort.
Pictures by Leanne Allcock.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |