THOUSANDS of people enjoyed the first Royal Forest Show which was held at the Speech House last weekend (Saturday, June 17).
The show featured a wide range of attractions including local food and drink, organisations that work with people in communities across the Forest and displays in the main arena.
The event was organised by the same company that ran the successful Jubilee street party at the Speech which attracted some 3,000 visitors.
The main ring had displays by the Crew Girls cheerleaders, the Misselchalke gundogs, mascots including characters from the popular children’s TV show Paw Patrol and animals from the Cute Farm Experience near Chepstow.
Local community station Dean Radio broadcast live from the show and presenters also acted as announcers for the various attractions.
The Forest Council had three stalls giving more information about its work on the £20 million Levelling Up project – along with partners Cinderford Town Council and Hartpury University – well-being and climate change.
Among the groups at the show was Packed With Love.
The charity provides backpacks with essentials for children who have had to leave home quickly because of domestic violence.
The group got its name from a headline in the Review when its founders were featured in the paper in 2018.
The Forest Community Shed, which brings people together through woodwork showed some of the skills in the group including using a woodturning lathe. The Shed was set up in Whitecroft but has been looking for a new home because of a planning dispute.
A spokesman for the grou said they will be making an announcement about a new venue.
The Forest Voluntary Action Forum’s new mobile unit was at the show and was used a base to ask showgoers about their experience of digital access in the Forest.
Author Charlotte L Taylor brought along her Toadstool Tales series of books.
Charlotte was a teacher at Steam Mills School and was inspired to become a full-time author and publisher after a visit by author Shoo Rayner to open the school’s library.
Charlotte also runs Wildwood Press with her partner which publishes works by local authors and organises school visits