Gloucester Road continues to be plagued by wonky traffic furniture. Whilst it’s not always popular to draw attention to these issues, last year the Gazette printed a photograph of crossing lights—only 10 metres further down Gloucester Road—which had been knocked back by a reversing truck, and were promptly fixed by Herefordshire Council soon after.
A sign of the times, picture of the week
By Chris Were | Reporter |
@ChrsWr
Friday 20th January 2023 12:00 pm
A wonky road sign on Gloucester Rd, Ross-on-Wye (Tinde )
