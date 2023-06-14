In a triumphant victory for local community spirit, Sandra Brown, renowned litter-picking champion and self-styled "binfluencer", has seen her vigilance and persistence rewarded. Her relentless reporting of the persistent pothole issues plaguing the streets of Ross-on-Wye has finally seen success.
On June 14, 2023, the indefatigable Sandra took to her Twitter account to announce the joyous news: the eyesores on Brampton Avenue and Wallhouse Road have finally been filled in. The tweet was a relieved response to an issue she had initially reported on the 18th of April, 2023, via FixMyStreet.com, a civic technology platform designed to aid in the reporting of local issues.
Her post, with a dash of hope and hashtag #NotJustLitter: "It’s taken awhile… but glad to see they’ve been filled today," she tweeted.