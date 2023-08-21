Luke Holmes, Managing Director of Agincare home care services, shared his excitement about the new venture. “Launching the home care service in Ross-on-Wye is a continuation of Agincare’s commitment to expanding its care services across the UK. We have been serving the people of Herefordshire for over 12 years through our Leominster branch, and the new Ross-on-Wye service will further support older individuals in the community, allowing them to enjoy the comfort of their homes for longer.”