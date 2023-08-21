Mayor Louis Stark officially opened the new home care branch of Agincare, a leading national care provider.
The service will cater to Ross-on-Wye and its neighbouring areas, including Weston under Penyard, Bridstow, Glewstone, Pontshill, and The Lea.
During his visit, Mayor Stark expressed his enthusiasm about Agincare’s decision to expand in Ross. “The establishment of Agincare’s new branch in our community not only reflects their confidence in Ross as a business hub but also promises to enhance the lives of our residents. Their services will empower those in need of care to lead more independent lives,” he remarked.
Agincare’s Ross-on-Wye home care service will offer personal care and assistance with daily tasks, ensuring that residents receive medication on time, help with shopping, and other household chores.
Luke Holmes, Managing Director of Agincare home care services, shared his excitement about the new venture. “Launching the home care service in Ross-on-Wye is a continuation of Agincare’s commitment to expanding its care services across the UK. We have been serving the people of Herefordshire for over 12 years through our Leominster branch, and the new Ross-on-Wye service will further support older individuals in the community, allowing them to enjoy the comfort of their homes for longer.”
The new service has already created over 20 job opportunities and continues to hire care workers for various roles. Agincare, known for prioritising its employees, collaborates with Training Now, a skills and learning partner, to offer qualifications and apprenticeships, ensuring continuous career growth for its staff.
Lucy Parkinson, Operations Administrator of the Ross-on-Wye home care service, expressed her pride in her team’s dedication. “The team has worked tirelessly to launch the Ross-on-Wye service. As part of our team-building efforts, we’ve fundraised for Parkinson’s UK through coffee mornings and raffles. I’d like to extend my gratitude to the local businesses that have backed us. We welcome anyone interested in our care services to reach out for an informal chat.”
For more details about the Ross-on-Wye home care service, individuals can contact 01989 550433 or visit Agincare’s website.
Job seekers can explore available roles at Agincare’s dedicated careers portal.
Agincare stands as one of the country’s largest independent care providers, boasting a workforce of approximately 4,000 across over 70 locations up-and-down the United Kingdom.