Tokyo Stories, a new Exhibition on Screen film at the Drill Hall, Chepstow, this Thursday (May 25 7.30pm), has as its starting point a major show at the Ashmolean Oxford spanning 400 years of art from the delicate woodblock prints of Hokusai and Hiroshige, to Pop Art posters, contemporary photography, Manga, film and brand-new artworks that were created on the streets.
The exhibition was a smash-hit, five star success. But the film goes much further and uses the exhibition as a launchpad to travel to Tokyo itself and take the audience on an exploration of the art and artists of the city, past and present.
This is a beautifully illustrated and richly detailed film, looking at a city which has undergone constant destruction and renewal over its 400-year history, resulting in one of the most vibrant and interesting cities on the planet. It tells the stories of the artists and people who have made Tokyo famous for its boundless drive for the new and innovative.
The impressive Exhibition on Screen films are brought to the Drill Hall by, and in support of MonLife Heritage Museums. Book online at www.drillhallchepstow.co.uk or at the door from 6.45pm