THE life of Forest Verderer, local businessman and former magistrate Bob Jenkins was celebrated last week with a special event to mark his 50 years as a member of the Royal Forest of Dean Rotary Club.
The event, which was organised by the club to honour his service, also coincided with Bob’s 90th birthday and took the form of classic TV show “This Is Your Life”, with Malcolm Paterson hosting complete with red book, original music, and surprise guests.
Malcolm introduced his life. "You were born on the 8th July 1933 at the Royal Oak Inn, Fetter Hill. Your family then moved to the Foresters pub at Mile End when you were a small child. You attended Broadwell primary school, then moved to Five Acres secondary school – not that you went very often as you spent nearly a year with a broken leg.
"After leaving school you started an apprenticeship at Forest of Dean Park garage in Coleford. In about 1952 you were called to do National Service with initial training being carried out at Copthorne Barracks, in Shrewsbury. You served with the Kings Shropshire Light Infantry moving on to the REME.
“In November 1954, with the help of your parents and their £2000 loan, you bought Five Acres garage. Who would buy a second-hand car from this man? I certainly wouldn’t! But your old friend and partner in crime Clive Bath did."
Clive added: "The story starts in 1933 when Bob was born and, coincidentally, a man by the name of Geoff Short built a little concrete shed on the crossroads at Five Acres; installed two petrol pumps and started to repair cars and sell petrol. During Bob’s National Service – and because he was a good mechanic – he seems to have spent most of his time in repairing the officers’ cars. He left with a rank equivalent to sergeant, which was no mean feat in the National Service of those days.
"Bob had heard that the site at Five Acres was up for sale, and he persuaded his father to loan him the £2000 to buy the garage. His father, being quite shrewd, charged him interest of 2% over bank rate, but Bob paid this loan off quite quickly.
“Bob had also met a girl from Yorkley who came regularly and helped him serve petrol on the petrol pumps and liaised with the customers and generally spent all of her spare time there. Bob obviously recognised potential because in 1957 he married this girl, Norma Jones, and they spent many happy years together."
Clive added: “The question was asked, ‘Would you buy a second-hand car off this man?’ In 1966, I bought an Austin one-ton pickup truck from Bob and we’ve been good friends ever since.
“Bob was a shrewd businessman and had a big break. He had started off with an Austin agency, but was then offered the agency for Datsun cars. Datsun was virtually unknown in the UK at that time, but Bob recognised the potential and he grabbed the dealership with both hands. Bob was the first in Gloucestershire to sell Japanese cars. At one point he was employing over 200 people with five garages and car dealerships in three counties.
“Bob and myself are both members of this Rotary Club and have been active mem-bers since we joined."
Malcolm added: “You have two children: Nick and Sally and six wonderful grand-daughters who we have the pleasure of welcoming here this evening."
Nick Jenkins remarked: "I think one of the things that is quite remarkable that Dad in his 90 years has achieved so much and, when you think about it, in everything he’s achieved he’s only driven five miles that way, and five miles the other way. We are very proud of him."
Sally added: "I want to reiterate what Nick said. Dad - we love you.”
Malcolm continued: "You and Norma lived on the garage site at Five Acres, until moving to St Briavels in 1969 then in 1971 you moved to Christchurch where you still live. You became a Forest of Dean magistrate in 1980 and held this position until you retired from the bench at the age of 70. We have with us this evening retired magistrates who served on the bench with you Royston Pritchard and Ceri Evans. Ceri is also a past High Sheriff of Gloucestershire.
Royston remembered: "I’m four years behind Bob, but we’ve been on the same trajectory, really. We both went to Broadwell school, on to Five Acres, and then onto Tech.” He remembered stories of Berry Hill, Five Acres and Broadwell during war-time, especially the American troops who built roads through the Forest. "Then the Italian prisoners arrived - the Americans were in charge of the Italian prisoners and they built a compound on what is now Worcester Walk. They supervised the prisoners helping them to build these roads.”
Ceri said: “Bob, it is a very fitting tribute for you tonight by the Rotary Club who organised this celebration of your 90th birthday. You, Royston, Margaret Wagstaff, and myself were all appointed magistrates at the same time in 1980. Three of you joined the Coleford bench, and I went to the Newnham bench which was open at that time in Littledean.
"Eventually we all joined up and ended up in Coleford. You were completely suited to being a magistrate as you had so much knowledge of people and the Forest honed by your business experience and your involvement in the community."
Malcolm continued: "You became a Verderer of Her Majesty’s Forest of Dean in July 1992 and are now Senior Verderer with over 30 years service. You also became chairman of Gloucestershire Police Committee, Chairman of Two Rivers housing association, Chairman of Berry Hill secondary school, president of Berry Hill Rugby Club, committee member of Gloucestershire Crime Stoppers, and finally chairman of Forest of Dean Enclosures committee.
"Bob, thank you for being a true friend and inspiration to all. Bob Jenkins, a true child of the Forest, this is your life.”
Bob responded: "You have reviewed my life over the past 90 years. Mr President, Ladies, fellow Rotarians; what a pleasant surprise to see you all here this evening. You have heard about my busy business life, and a little of my public life. It is my family that has given me the most pleasure and satisfaction.
"I had a lovely wife for over 60 years, and I miss her dearly. With two lovely children, Nick and Sally - they’re here and I did not know you were coming. Thank you so much for coming.
"Anyway, tonight is about Rotary – not about me. On behalf of the world’s population, thank you Rotary for all the good work you have done to make it a better place for us all to live. Aren’t we lucky!Rotary District Governor, Anne Bartholomew, presented Bob with a certificate recognizing his long service.