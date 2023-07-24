Royston remembered: "I’m four years behind Bob, but we’ve been on the same trajectory, really. We both went to Broadwell school, on to Five Acres, and then onto Tech.” He remembered stories of Berry Hill, Five Acres and Broadwell during war-time, especially the American troops who built roads through the Forest. "Then the Italian prisoners arrived - the Americans were in charge of the Italian prisoners and they built a compound on what is now Worcester Walk. They supervised the prisoners helping them to build these roads.”