THE FOREST Singers community choir celebrated their seventh anniversary with a concert featuring three young musicians and the Drybrook and District Male Voice Choir.
Members of the Forest Singers make regular contributions to a bursary fund which is divided between three young musicians.
This year’s winners – percussionist Oliver Phelps, cellist Sam Silman-Clyde and electronic dance music producer Cassius Atanasova – all performed for a large audience at Coleford Baptist Church on Saturday (March 16).
The host choir opened the event with an ecletic set that included Cold Play, Abba and the theme song from the James Bond movie Skyfall.
The bursary winners were introduced by the honorary president of the awards, Mayor of Coleford Cllr Nick Penny.
He said: “I’m always taken aback by the sheer amount of talent that is on display through these awards
We’ve had youngsters from 11 or 12 to late teens. We’ve had percussionists, we’ve had school choirs, brass instrumentalists, singers and tonight we take it to another level we have a cellist, a percussionist and electronic dance music.”
Oliver, who received £950 for new percussion equipment, performed alongside his sister Ella on guitar.
Samuel and Cassius each received £550 towards a new cello bow and computer equipment respectively.
Samuel played Shostakovich’s Cello Sonata while Cassius – who performs under the stage name Flash – peformed his composition Chroma which has been downloaded 18,000 times.
The Drybrook choir performed a wide selection of songs including the “Forest anthem” Land Between Two Rivers.
Both choir were conducted by Lewis Hutton and accompanied by Anita Chaloner and they came together for the finale.
Forest Singers were formed by Anita Chaloner as a mixed community choir and they rehearse on Monday evenings at Mitcheldean Community Centre. There is no need to read music.