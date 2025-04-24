A YOUNG people’s mental health charity based in Mitcheldean has changed it name in a move to ensure more nine-to-25-year olds in the area feel included and able to access its free counselling and support. .
The Talk Well charity found its previous names – TIC+ and Teens in Crisis – suggested it only helped teenagers in crisis rather than the wider age group at whatever stage they needed support
Talk Well’s chief executive offcer, Claire Power-Browne, said: “We are proud of our work and achievements over the last 30 years, originally as Teens in Crisis, and it is vital that we continue to deliver this important work.
“We are determined to reach many more children and young people over the next 30 years and beyond.
“That’s why we have changed our name and branding – to make sure everyone who needs our help knows we are here for them.
“Our name, logo, and colours may have changed, but our heart remains the same.
“We believe in creating a safe space where no problem is too big or too small.
“And we’re here to support each and every young person who comes to us, helping them to find ways to cope.
“Talk Well is a place where children and young people can feel safe and be heard. We are here for them – to listen and to talk, well.”
Working with branding agency, Creative Concern, Talk Well consulted young people across Gloucestershire as well as their parents, carers, staff and partners, including the NHS, to ensure the new identity was deeply informed by their views and experiences.
This input resulted in the new name, Talk Well, which better communicates its purpose and connects with children and young people who need a safe space to talk and be heard – to ‘talk well’.
The charity helped 4,000 people last year, including 3,666 children and young people with 3,111 receiving counselling, 344 anonymous support, 211 online workshops.
The charity, which celebalso provided advice and support services to 334 parents and carers.
Information gathered from each of the 3,111 nine-to—25-year-olds it supported with counselling in Gloucestershire last year revealed that anxiety, worry or stress was the most common issue facing their clients Nearly four in five of them – 78 per cent – said they had experienced the issues.
This was followed by family relationship problems which were experienced by more than one in three – 40 per cent.
It also found that more than one in 10 –13 per cent – of the young people it supported last year have plans, have made attempts, or have thoughts about ending their life.
With one in five (20.3%) of children and young people aged eight to 25 in England experiencing mental problems, an increase from one in nine in 2017, the charity says its work has never been more needed.