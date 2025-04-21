A BODY was found by a member of the public in Drybrook yesterday (Sunday, April 20) after a missing person appeal had been launched for a 19-year-old Mitcheldean man named by police as ‘Sam’.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: “While formal identification has not yet taken place, the family of 19-year-old Sam, who had been reported missing from Mitcheldean, has been informed.
“The circumstances of the death are not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
“An appeal to locate Sam had been issued by police in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police have thanked those who helped with the search and called in with sightings.”
Sam had last been seen leaving an address on foot on The Merrin in Mitcheldean on Friday (April 18) at around 1.30pm.
Police said when launching an appeal: “He said he was going for a walk, however, Sam has not returned home and police are concerned for his welfare as this behaviour is out of character.
“Sam is described as being white, 5ft 6ins in height and of a slim build. He has short brown thick wavy hair.
“When last seen Sam was wearing a dark grey North Face jacket, dark jeans and trainers.
“He often explores the local area including The Stenders quarry, Wigpool Nature Reserve and Lining Wood.
“Searches have been taking place, including with support from the National Police Air Service, and officers are appealing for help from the public to locate him.”