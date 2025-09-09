GLOUCESTERSHIRE police attended a collision between two lorries, where the A48 road is currently blocked.
“The collision took place near to the diving centre and those involved are not believed to have sustained any serious injuries.
Gloucestershire police are managing a collision incident involving two lorries on the A48 in Tutshill. The road remains blocked as recovery efforts are underway.
GLOUCESTERSHIRE police attended a collision between two lorries, where the A48 road is currently blocked.
“The collision took place near to the diving centre and those involved are not believed to have sustained any serious injuries.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.