THE rain couldn't dampen spirits as the 58th Monmouth Raft Race got under way - although some rafters took a dip when they found themselves between a rock and a hard place on the rapids at Monmouth Viaduct.
Racing some six miles down to Whitebrook, the Monmouth Rotary-organised again event made a huge splash for charity.
But sadly, regular rafters and serial best created-raft winners Henson's Heroes came to grief in their wonderful Chitty Chitty Bang Bang craft – fatally holed below the waterline and several crew members helped to shore by rescuers on safety ropes.
