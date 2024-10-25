ACCESS to some parts of Gloucestershire Royal Hospital will be disrupted for the next two weekends (October 25 and November 1) due to deliveries of specialist equipment.
NHS Gloucestershire said this will mainly affect the Maternity emergency admissions entrance on Mayhill Way, and access to patients and ambulances will not be impacted.
The final deliveries are for large, specialist equipment for the Image Guided Interventional Surgery (IGIS) programme. On 8am Sunday, October 27, there will be a delivery via the Women's Centre and via the Main Atrium entrance.
NHS Gloucestershire said via their website: “A lorry will be blocking off some of the drop-off spaces outside the Atrium entrance; however, access will still be possible both for pedestrians and cars. Patients and visitors may wish to use the Therapies entrance to reduce traffic through the Atrium.”
If you have concerns about the disruption or would like to know more, you can contact Gloucestershire Royal Hospital’s switchboard on 0300 422 2222.