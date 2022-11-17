Activists hit the streets to gather climate views
THE vast majority of respondents to a local citizen survey believe the government is not doing enough to tackle the climate crisis.
Local activists have taken to the streets of Cinderford and Ross-on-Wye this month to gather local opinion about government action on climate change.
The Forest of Dean Extinction Rebellion (XR) group, who set up the survey, said locals were “very appreciative” that the group were out taking the time to hear their views.
People at both events, in Ross town centre on Saturday, November 12 and Cinderford on November 19, also enjoyed “the energy and rhythms” of the popular XR Samba Band.
The survey consisted of three questions about climate change, the first of which being “How concerned are you about the climate crisis?”
Around 29 per cent of respondents said they were ’terrified’, 59 per cent said they were ‘seriously concerned’, five per cent answered they were ‘quite worried’ and a further five per cent said they were ‘a bit uneasy’, while just two per cent said they were ‘not worried’
The second question was “Is the Government doing enough about it?”, to which 97 per cent of respondents said they ‘completely agree’ they are not.
The other three per cent said they ‘slightly agree’.
To the third question, “Would you like a Citizen’s Assembly to decide how to tackle this?”, 82 per cent said they ‘completely agree’ they would and 12 per cent said they ‘slightly agree’, while six per cent said they ‘completely disagree’.
The group say that by engaging with the public, they hope to drum up more pressure on the government to take more “radical” action.
They beleive citizen assemblies are needed to lead the government on reducing greenhouse emissions to ‘net zero’ by 2025, in order to combat a situation which is “rapidly worsening”.
They will now be conducting similar surveys to gather the views of residents in other Forest towns over the coming months.
A spokesperson said: ‘Extension Rebellion has changed the conversation in Britain. We need to take this conversation into all towns and get as many people engaging with the urgent need to act now on all levels, personal as well as local councils and government level.’
Those who want to get involved in the group’s action locally can email [email protected] to find out more.
