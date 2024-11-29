AGE UK Gloucestershire has invited residents of the Forest to its next drop-in session at Ow Bist Forest Community Space, Dockham Road, Cinderford GL14 2AN.
The drop-in is set for Thursday, December 5, where members of the team can help residents with staying independent, navigating later-life and how to connect socially.
Taking to their social media page, the organisation said: “With the weather getting colder, you may be thinking about how to stay warm and well through the winter. We have lots of tips and advice for you, so pop along to our next drop-in session.
“We'll be there to provide information, advice and guidance about all aspects of later life, so come and have a chat with us. We welcome anyone over the age of 65 as well as friends and family members. Thank you to the Forest Voluntary Action Forum once again for hosting us!”
Age UK Gloucestershire’s Help Team provides residents with a range of support or information. It has an experienced team who can help with a variety of issues, or put you in touch with the most appropriate organisation.
It runs regular campaigns, with one coming on December 3 entitled “Giving Tuesday”, which focuses on helping older residents throughout the difficult winter months.
The organisation says on its website: “As a local independent charity, we’re here to offer information, advice and guidance to older people in Gloucestershire but rely on the generous donations of you, our supporters, to make this happen. Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving, a day that encourages people to do good.”