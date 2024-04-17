Helen Gee catches her bewildered long-eared hares unawares, Julie Sullivan in watercolour and gouache catches her animals on a bridge at Puzzlewood, Deborah Phelps Gane’s birds fly in a green sky, Aileen Wright’s winter fox patrols the frozen wastes, and her dogs with a fox stare balefully at the viewer. Manda Gwinn’s colourful fish, frog, bat, centipede and spider, and Wendy Murphy’s dogs and fox, hedgehog, boar and hare are in your face, engaging with the viewer, and Jenny Westbrook provides a menagerie of toy animals by the light of the silvery moon. All these animals have a real personality.