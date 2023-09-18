Newent Rotary Club’s popular motor show returned to the cricket club at Three Ashes.
There was a huge range of vehicles from motorcycles to tractors.
The vehicles ranged in age from around 90 years old to some built in the 21st century.
Among the exhibits was one of the world’s rarest cars, a Raffo Belva sports car.
The vehicle owners were all happy to discuss their pride and joy with show-goers.
There were also plenty of offers for one of the exhibits – although it did not have a motor.
“Golden Girl” is a go-kart built by Newent Rotary Club member Clive Gardiner.
The chassis was an old kart and the body was made from a ski box and a recycling bin.
The show was hit by heavy showers but they did not appear to dent the enthusiasm of those taking part.
Among the hundreds of visitors was Richard Hammond, the host of Amazon’s Grand Tour and BBC’s Top Gear.