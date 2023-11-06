With just over a week to go before the narrow tracks of the Forest of Dean reverberate once more to the sound of rally cars with the Richard Cole Contracting, Vantage Point Business Village, Xite Wyedean Stages, the entry list is already nearing the capacity 90 cars, reports PAUL WILLETTS.
The event will offer 40 miles over 7 tests and follows last year’s similar format.
The entry list contains a whole host of local crews looking to do battle, not only for overall honours but also in the many classes, and even for family bragging rights. There isn’t an event in the country that has as many family combinations as the Wyedean.
Among the crews looking to reach the top of the podium are Cinderford’s Bob Morgan with Adrian Williams on the notes in the Winner Garage Skoda Fabia R5. The duo have gelled better with the car this year and are capable of winning.
But hot on their heels will be a rejuvenated Nik Elsmore from Coleford, who can never be discounted on home ground.
The CDS Taxis-backed Lancer Evo 9 is in good shape, and with a new co-driver in the shape of Pauline Nash, he will be looking to improve on last year’s third, and will be in the mix for sure.
The very impressive Rob Wilson from Ledbury, second in 2022, is another who cannot be discounted in the Ravenol-backed older version Lancer Evo 7, with Martin Haggett calling the notes.
Newly-crowned BTRDA 1400 champions Nigel and Karen Jenkins from Coleford will be looking for Welsh and English championship points in the NJ Autos Vauxhall Nova and are in a strong position to bring home more Silverware.
Rally returnee Jason Morgan will debut a new 2.4 MG ZR with Will Rogers alongside, backed by Cinderford MG, and is another who is very capable of a top ten finish.
Newent’s flamboyant Geoff Phelps with Colin Jenkins alongside will be looking for Welsh championship points in the Hartpury Farms Escort RS1800 and is one to watch.
And veterans Jeremy Easson and Mike Reynolds will look to finish a successful season on a high in the Automotive Events in the Historic spec Escort RS1600.
Talented youngster Tom Llewellin returns in the Weir Rallying Escort RS1800 and will be hot favourite for both 2wd and historic honours, with Sion Williams calling the notes.
Another young driver who’s had a tremendous year is Luke Watts from Bream, who is another looking to add to the silverware in both Welsh and English series as both championships draw to a conclusion. He will have Matt Rogers calling the notes in the Ian Watts & Son MG ZR
Event sponsor Richard Cole is another with a new co-driver with Jemma Taylor making her Wyedean debut in the Escort RS, while James Dunkley and Simon Cox will be hoping to challenge for 1400 honours in the Dunkley Auto Services Vauxhall Corsa.
Ross Motor Club is well represented on the entry, not only with the Rogers brothers but also Gary Bollands and Kevin Lane in the GB Motor Services Subaru Stationwagon.
Newent duo Jeremy and Alex Harris line up in their Escort RS 2000, while Tintern’s Charles Hopkinson will be reunited with Alan Jones in the Dave Jenkins Motorsport Escort RS1800, the latter another Wyedean veteran going all the way back to the 1970s.
Mark Christopher makes a rare outing in his Citroën C2 R2 together with Kevin Watkins.
And another family fighting for bragging rights are the Troughtons with dad Dave teaming up with Natalie Heath in the Hyundai i20, and son Dan with Jordan McKenzie in the Subaru Impreza.
Joining Team Troughton will be Mike Truman and Martha Howells in another Subaru Impreza.
Finally the man who’s done more Wyedeans than anyone and without doubt the spectators’ favourite car is the Mini GT of Eric Davis, this year with another Mini pilot Ryan Taylor switching to the co-driver’s seat in the absence of Russ Joseph.
The Wyedean Stages are on Saturday, November 18.
For details and spectator information see www.wyedeanstages.co.uk