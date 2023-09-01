PUPPETEER and ventriloquist Paul Zerdin took the US by storm eight years ago when he won America’s Got Talent with his zany show.
And he’ll be wowing fans at Monmouth’s Savoy tomorrow (Friday, September 29) with his new comedy show Puppetman ahead of a starring role in the London Palladium pantomime alongside Julian Clary and Jennifer Saunders.
Paul will be joined by an array of ‘funny and sharp-tongued’ (The Observer) creations including Sam, Albert, Baby, Roger the bodyguard and an urban fox, in a show which promises that ‘when you are not laughing, you will simply be left in awe’ (Three Weeks).
Arguably the UK’s number one ventriloquist, he made his TV debut back in 1993 as the host of GMTV’s ‘Rise and Shine’.
He then went on to win ITV’s The Big Big Talent Show, hosted by Jonathan Ross and has appeared on countless TV shows, including The World Stands Up (Comedy Central), The Stand Up Show BBC!, Just for Laughs Montreal Comedy Festival, Comedy Rocks with Jason Manford (ITV1), Tonight at The London Palladium with Bruce Forsyth and Bradley Walsh (ITV1), Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show (BBC1) and The Royal Variety Performance.
Winning Series 10 of America’s Got Talent in September 2015, Zerdin and his sidekicks soon went viral on YouTube, receiving millions of views from around the world.
A Gold Star Member of The Inner Magic Circle who lives with his sponge family in South West London, his career has reached new heights ever since, heading to The Las Vegas Strip for a headline residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in 2016 before appearing in spin-off shows America’s Got Talent - The Champions and Britain’s Got Talent - The Champions in 1017 and 2018.
Since then Paul has toured the US and UK with his critically acclaimed ‘All Mouth’, ‘Puppet Party’ and ‘Hands Free’ shows.
He wasn’t available for comment ahead of but his character Sam in his absence said: “It’s so exciting to be back on the road in the UK. We’ve played Hollywood, New York, Vegas and now… Monmouth! I just hope we can all get through the tour without a big bust up like last time!”
The Guardian has lauded him as “technically immaculate, it’s what he does with his slick talent that really sets in apart,” while The Scotsman describes him as “a ventriloquist at the top of his game, Zerdin is in a league of his own… a show so polished it shines.”
Tickets are £20 from the Savoy box office or online at https://monmouth-savoy.co.uk