AN evening with Forest-based best-selling author Andrew Taylor has been cancelled because the writer has had a “serious health scare”.
As part of the Coleford Festival of Words, local authors Andrew Taylor and Alis Hawkins had been due to give a talk about the craft of writing historical novels at The Art of Coffee next Tuesday evening (April 4).
But yesterday, (Tuesday, March 28), organiser Roger Drury shared the news that the event had to be cancelled because of Andrew’s health scare.
Roger said on behalf of the organisers: “We wish him a speedy recovery”.
Coleford-based Andrew Taylor is the author of acclaimed historical and crime novels ‘Ashes of London’ and ‘The American Boy’.
His latest book ‘The Shadows of London’ has received excellent reviews following its publication earlier this moth.