Letter to the Editor: Sun beams danced across the tiny harbour, and lobster pots toppled gently down into the sea.
There were scarlet geraniums everywhere and on the sea wall sat the most beautiful boy I had ever seen.
I didn’t think anything could ever get better until a radio crackled into life. And then The Righteous Brothers began to sing.
All I had to do was walk over there and say... hi.
And then it hit me.
A buzzing great bee. Straight into my face. Full pelt.
My sunglasses flew up and into the harbour. I never saw them again.
But what I did see was the beautiful boy who helped me look for them... he stayed all afternoon and then all evening too.
And in fact, dear reader, he’s stayed right here ever since!
Sue Sherman