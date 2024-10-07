There are concerns there will be no portable toilets provided in a Forest market town while the public conveniences are closed for refurbishment for three months.
Forest of Dean District Council is planning to refurbish the Lewell Street toilets which are situated
near the lake in Newent but town resident Clare Stone is concerned the public convenience will be closed for three months without any alternative provision in place.
She has called on the District Council to have portable toilets in place while the work is underway.
“This will have a major negative impact for the town during our busiest shopping months,” she said.
“It will impact visitors to our lake, delivery drivers and bus passengers and drivers including a large number of school children who wait for the bus every morning before any of our cafes are open.
“They will also be closing one of only two disabled toilets in Newent with minimal notice – is this acceptable?
“In my opinion, if they don’t have the money to do this in a way that shows some respect and consideration for our residents and visitors, of all ages and abilities, they shouldn’t do it at all. It’s a shameful lack of respect.”
Ms Stone also questions what steps have been taken by the council to fulfil their public sector duty of equality in making the decision to scrap temporary provision to save money.
“It feels to me as though this way of cutting costs might have a far greater impact on say pregnant women, older and disabled people.”
A spokesperson for Forest of Dean District Council said they are delighted to be able to upgrade the toilet facilities at Lewell Street in Newent.
“While we appreciate that there may be some inconvenience during the refurbishment, we have agreed with the contractor to ensure that a minimal provision is to be kept open where practically possible, while the works take place, including use of a disabled toilet.
“In addition, we are working with local businesses to secure alternative toilet provision for public use.”