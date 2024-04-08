Chepstow Museum will be celebrating its 75th anniversary this month.
The museum was founded in 1949 by the Chepstow Society, which was set up with the express purpose of establishing a museum in Chepstow.
Ivor Waters, a local historian and a respected teacher in Chepstow at the time, was the driving force behind establishing the Society in 1948 and subsequently the museum, which opened on 9th April, 1949.
Opened by Lord Raglan, the museum’s first home was the small room above Chepstow's medieval Town Gate.
An enthusiastic body of volunteers headed by Ivor Waters and later by his wife, Mercedes Waters, continued to run the museum, which outgrew its first home and moved to the old Board School in Bridge Street 20 years later.
The Society continued to manage the museum until 1976, when it was given into the local authority's care, then Monmouth District Council.
The museum opened its doors in its present home, Gwy House, the old Chepstow & District Hospital in 1983 and has gradually extended its displays, improving its exhibition spaces and storage facilities behind the scenes and growing its collections.
The museum is rooted in the community, working with local groups to foster not only an interest in the past and a sense of continuity but also to enliven the cultural and educational life of the town.
Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles, said: “Chepstow Museum’s links with the Chepstow Society are fundamental and integral to the museum.
“The contribution of volunteers has likewise been a continuous and vital thread throughout the Museum's story and I would like to thank all our volunteers and let them know how much we value their important contributions to our museums and cultural heritage in Monmouthshire.”
An event will be held at the museum today (Tuesday) to celebrate the 75th anniversary.
The event will be jointly hosted by the Chepstow Society & MonLife Heritage Museums at Chepstow Museum.