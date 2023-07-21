Ross-on-Wye Community Development Trust (CDT) has received a generation cash boost from Sing Out Strong and their local choir, the Border Belles.
A concert held by the choir at St Mary’s church on June 25 was dedicated to the CDT and its Ross Good Neighbours project. The fundraiser raised a heartening £1,000, marking a significant contribution to the Trust’s initiatives.
The Border Belles, a stalwart group of vocalists, displayed their talent and their community spirit at this event. Jane Roberts, the chair of the CDT, had the opportunity to attend a Border Belles rehearsal recently, meeting the choir and its leader, Emma Rowlands.
Jane Roberts, in expressing her gratitude to the group, highlighted the commonalities between Sing Out Strong and Ross CDT. Despite their differing operational styles, both groups share a commitment to bringing people together and enhancing community well-being.
Last week the Gazette reported on another win for the Ross CDT: Councillor Ed O’Driscoll, the town’s former Mayor, presented a cheque for £2,355.20 to Jane Roberts, Chair of the Ross-on-Wye Community Development Trust (CDT), at a council meeting held on July 10th. This considerable sum was the fruit of fundraising activities conducted during O’Driscoll’s mayoral year, spanning from 2021 to 2022.
Among the fundraising events were a Coronation Ball and a Jubilee Crawl. The CDT, an invaluable local charity, contributes to the Ross-on-Wye community by providing a variety of services including befriending, practical assistance, and a helpline. O’Driscoll expressed his delight in presenting the cheque to the CDT, acknowledging the essential work they carry out.
Jane Roberts, herself a former Mayor of Ross-on-Wye, lauded Councillor O’Driscoll and his efforts, stating, “Thank you, Ed - and Josie - for all your efforts on the CDT’s behalf.” She confirmed the funds will go towards their Ross Good Neighbours scheme, offering befriending and practical assistance to vulnerable adults, helping them maintain independence in their own homes.
Councillor O’Driscoll’s Coronation Ball and Jubilee Crawl were resounding successes. He even made it to 16 local events held to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The continuous support for the CDT reaffirms its value to the community, and O’Driscoll’s donation will undoubtedly bolster its vital work. Those who wish to support the CDT can do so by visiting their website or making a donation.
The Trust approaches its goal of providing resources to Ross-on-Wye through a multitude of avenues, each designed to foster a robust, caring, and dynamic community. This includes actively listening to the community and conducting consultations to understand its unique needs and aspirations. By networking and disseminating information, the Trust works to bridge gaps and foster connections within the community.
The Ross Community Development Trust is a tapestry of community efforts, woven together with a shared purpose of enhancing life in Ross-on-Wye, for every resident. It stands as a testament to what can be achieved when a community comes together.