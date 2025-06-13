In the 1960s he moved to the London’s East End, to work as a nurse and a social services professional. The East End was then the centre of a criminal underworld, dominated by the Kray brothers, brutal and unforgiving, with many people that you would not wish to annoy. Anthony, as a trusted and dedicated medic, was able to navigate his way safely around this dangerous world. The Kray brothers seem to have given him some guarantee of safety. He reveals, astonishingly, that there were many celebrities from various apparently legitimate fields who hung out in this dangerous world of gangsters, politicians, boxers and other celebrities. Anthony was able to carry out his medical and social duties undisturbed.