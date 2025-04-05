Gwent Police are appealing for information to find Kevin Rendle who has been reported as missing.
Kevin, aged 65, who is also known as Wyn, was last seen on Thursday, April 3 at around 8.15pm – 8.30pm in the area of Newport Road, Caldicot, near to the Measure Inn pub.
He is described as being around 5ft3 and of a slim build, has grey short hair and a stubbly beard.
Kevin was last seen wearing a stripy polo shirt over a white T-shirt, a black fleece, dark cord-type trousers and navy and brown slippers.
If you can help provide any information on his whereabouts, please call us on 101, quoting log 2500105895.
You can also contact the force via direct message on Facebook or X.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Kevin is also urged to get in touch with police to let them know he is safe and well.