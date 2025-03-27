Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man sexually assaulted a teenage girl while on a bus in the Forest of Dean yesterday (Wednesday 26 March).
It was reported that a 12-year-old girl was sat on the top floor of a bus when a man approached and sat down next to her.
The girl moved as she felt uncomfortable but the unknown man followed and sat next to her again. He then sexually assaulted the girl by placing his hand on her thigh and stroking her leg without consent before getting off the bus in Drybrook.
This took place at around 6pm while the bus was travelling from Coleford to Ruardean.
The man was described as being white, aged in his 50s, had a bald head and grey goatee facial hair. He was wearing dark blue jeans and a black coat.
CCTV enquiries are ongoing and investigating officers are now asking for anyone who witnessed what happened or who saw the man to make contact with them.
Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 478 of 26 March: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/