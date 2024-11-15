Gwent Police is appealing for information to find 76 year old Tony Brown who is missing.
Tony was last seen in leaving an address in Chepstow at around 2pm on Thursday 14 November. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans, trainers and a navy fleece with a brown strip at the bottom.
Tony is around 5ft 6” tall and of slim build with short grey hair and wears glasses. He has links to Chepstow.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400380854.
Tony is also urged to get in touch with with police.