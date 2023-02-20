POLICE are appealing for information to help locate a Forest man who failed to attend court in connection with causing actual bodily harm.
Jake Stevens, aged 29 and from Newent, is described as being 5ft 9ins tall, of a medium build, with green eyes and has dark brown hair that is wavy at the top and cropped on the sides.
Officers have been actively pursuing a number of lines of enquiry to find Stevens but have been unable to locate him, and launched an appeal for information from the public on Friday (February 17).
A spokesperson said: "Anyone who sees him, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident number 236 of 10 April 2021. Dial 999 if he is present at the time of calling."
People can also anonymously contact independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by using their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously