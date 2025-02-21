Armed police were on the streets of the Bulwark area of Chepstow this morning as a report of a man carrying a suspected firearm was received.
A police spokesman said that specially trained firearms officers attended as a precaution and that five people had been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and were being held in police custody.
Chief Superintendent Ian Roberts said: "We understand seeing a large number of officers in Chepstow may cause some concern but there is no ongoing threat to the public
"Specially-trained firearms officers attended as a precaution to ensure the safety of members of the public and our officers.
“We’ve arrested five people and a police cordon is currently in place at the scene as our enquiries continue. If you have any concerns then please do stop and talk with us.
“Officers will be continuing to search the area so you may some police activity at this time, however no firearm has been located during initial enquiries.
“We believe this to be an isolated incident and all reports of the suspected sighting of weapons are taken seriously.
“We would to encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious or has any information on weapons to report it.”