SELF-TAUGHT artist Charlotte Mullins from Newent is making waves with her hand drawn pet portraits, transforming photographs into works of art that capture not only the likeness but also the personality of each beloved animal.
“I’ve loved drawing pets since I was a child,” she said, “and turning that into a professional career has been a dream.” She specialises in hand drawn pet portraits, creating works from clients’ favourite photographs that capture the true likeness and character of each beloved pet.
Since 2013, Charlotte has worked professionally with clients from across the globe, combining her love for animals with her skill in both coloured and graphite pencils.
She said: “Combining my love for animals and drawing with use of both Coloured and Graphite pencils I aim to create a treasured portrait that reflects the true likeness and character of your special pet.”
Charlotte’s portraits range in size from as small as 6 x 6in to as large as 19 x 24in, equivalent to A2 paper. Each piece is carefully crafted to ensure it reflects the individual personality of the animal, providing owners with a lasting keepsake that can be treasured even when their beloved pet has passed on.
With Christmas approaching, Charlotte is urging pet owners to book early. “Currently I have very limited availability for Christmas, with only a handful of spots remaining. If you’d like to reserve one of these spots please get in touch with me as soon as possible to avoid disappointment!” she said.
Whether working on a playful pup, a dignified cat, or any other cherished companion, Charlotte Mullins’ portraits offer more than just a picture. They celebrate the bond between owner and pet.
Each commission becomes a treasured piece of art that captures the spirit and character of the animal, creating memories that last a lifetime.
