On 13th June Ross Vaga Probus members were entertained by club member, Ashley Letts, to a very informative talk on some of the fighting gliders used by allied forces during WW2. Successful use of assault gliders by Germany early on prompted the allies to speed up development of their own gliders and the first British glider to arrive on the scene was the Airspeed Hotspur with a crew of 2 and a load of 8 fully equipped troops. This was subsequently deemed unsuitable for operational use and became a training glider. It was quickly replaced by the Airspeed Horsa which could carry up 25 troops or their equivalent weight in equipment. It was made of wood and manufactured in sections which were assembled at the airfield ready to use. The tug aircraft were generally 4 engine bombers which had been relegated to secondary activities but the upgraded DC3 Dakota was increasingly used as the war progressed.