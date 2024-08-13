A NEW study suggests the average price for a new house in the Forest of Dean is £346,498 - one of the lowest in the South West.
The study, conducted by One Sure Insurance examined data from the Office for National Statistics to determine which local authorities in the South West had the highest median price for all types of newly built housing last year.
These results were then compared and ranked from the highest to the lowest prices, with the Forest of Dean ranking 18th place out of 26 South West local authorities. West Devon foots the table with median new house prices of £283,998.
Conversely, the Cotswolds topped the chart with median house prices £575,000, followed by Bath and North East Somerset with a median £515,000.
A spokesperson for One Sure Insurance said: “This study provides valuable insight into the range of prices for newly built housing within local authorities across the South West.
“While it does not show us what the highest and lowest prices are, these median price points offer a perspective on the potential average cost for new housing.
“With countless new housing developments across the country each year and an increasing number of people looking into buying new homes, it would be beneficial to see whether these median price points remain the same for each area or might shift depending on the current demand.”
You can view the full Office of National Statistics data via their website. You can also find the average house prices in the Forest of Dean via the website.