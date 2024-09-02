Neil Powell Butchers, which has six stories across Herefordshire and Monmouthshire, is proud to announce that its Abergavenny store has been named a finalist for Britain’s Best Butchers Shop at the 2024 Meat Management Industry Awards. This nomination is a testament to the shop’s longstanding commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and community service. Neil Powell is a family-run business known for its dedication to ethical sourcing and environmental stewardship.