The rain held off long enough to complete the 2023 Aylburton Carnival parade.
But as the floats and walking entries made their way onto the carnival field, the heavens opened.
In spite of the weather, plenty of people enjoyed the afternoon.
The carnival got underway in the traditional manner with the parade.
The Cinderford-based Harmony Twirlstars led the procession which started at the Lydney Park Estate near Taurus Crafts and made it way past hundreds of cheering people to the Aylburton Business Park where it turned and headed back to the carnival field behind the memorial hall.
There were three floats with Aylburton School's entry inspired by the Coronation, Marvel superheroes the theme for the Newman-Rickards family float and one which portrayed Eurovision through the years.
There were plenty of walking entries with characters such as ET, the Pirates of the Caribbean and the SuperMario Brothers "now showing".
Mr Peter Watkins had the difficult job of judging the entries and placed the school float first, the Eurovision entry second and the superheroes third.
The Pirates of the Caribbean were judged the best adults' walking group, the best single adult was a Green Man, the movie-inspired group was the best children's group and the best single child was a blue wizard.
On the field there were traditional games such as skittles and the coconut and a range of stalls representing local organisations such as FRED, the Forest Read Easy Deal. Aylburton WI ran the cake stall.
There was also a chance to get a close look at fire engine from Lydney Fire Station and talk to some of the firefighters.
There was music from Forest of Dean Brass and Damaged Goods.
Forest MP Mark Harper also visited the carnival .