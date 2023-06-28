The B4234 route from Walford to Kerne Bridge has been re-opened ahead of schedule. Hereford Highways announced the pleasing news on social media, stating that both third-party works and subsequent resurfacing by Balfour Beatty Living Places (BBLP) had been completed promptly.
The resurfacing was performed within the same road closure period to minimise any additional inconvenience to the public, underlining Hereford Highways' commitment to ensuring a smooth experience for road users. The organisation expressed its gratitude for the patience shown by residents and commuters during the works.
However, local motorists should note that more works are on the horizon. Hereford Highways further announced in their tweets that patching and surface dressing works are slated to take place later this summer on the B4234, from the other side of Kerne Bridge towards the Forest of Dean.