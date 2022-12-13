THE family of murdered Cinderford man Shaun James will release balloons in his memory on the 20th anniversary of his death.
The balloons will be released tomorrow (Thursday) at 6.45pm in The Triangle, Cinderford.
People are being urged to attend to remember “Jammers” and to highlight the on-going 20-year campaign for justice.
The 32-year-old was found dead in a lane off Steam Mills Road, Cinderford at just after 7pm on Sunday, December 15.
Gloucestershire Police believed he was deliberately run over and was dragged for 65 metres under the vehicle before being left to die.
Mr James was seen having an argument with the driver of a white, Transit-style van at the Upper Bilson Inn earlier that evening.
It is thought he was taken to Steam Mills Road in the van before being killed.
The van was seen leaving the area at high speed later that evening.
Despite a high profile police investigation, including an appeal on the BBC’s Crimewatch programme, nobody has ever been charged with the murder of Mr James.